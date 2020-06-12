PM Orban:Ring road projects can be transferred to city halls, if they have technical documentation approved by CNAIR

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated, on Friday, on the construction site in Biharia, that several ring roads projects will be transferred to the city halls if they have the technical-economic documentations approved by the National Company for Road Infrastructure Administration (CNAIR).

"During the government sitting yesterday, we adopted an emergency ordinance by which we decided to transfer to city halls construction projects for ring roads. For all the construction projects for ring roads for which there is technical-economic documentation approved at the level of the CNAIR, these documentations will be turned over to the local authorities, authorities which will benefit from European financing through the Large Infrastructure Operational Programme for ring roads, and the co-financing part will be ensured from the budget of the Transport Ministry," said, on Friday, Prime Minister Orban.

Ludovic Orban stated that the decision to transfer the management of ring road projects to some cities takes into account several considerations.

"The first consideration: the work front for large infrastructure projects that will have to be administered by the CNAIR will be extremely large and it will be difficult to take on small projects. The second: those who know the situation best and are feeling the necessity the most are the cities, especially in routes with high traffic such as the Alesd ring road, which is part of National Road 1. After the Bucharest ring road, it's the segment of national road with the highest traffic. So the cities are most interested in completing the projects. The third: even if they don't have the necessary financial resources, we ensure them both from European funds, as well as the co-financing part from the budget of the Ministry of Transport," Orban also said.