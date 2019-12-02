PMP Chairman: Suggesting anti-PSD alliance to sanction PSD heavyweight Badalau for disparaging remark about diaspora

Chairman of the People's Movement Party (PMP) Eugen Tomac announced on Monday that he will propose the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union (USR) and PLUS leaders to forge a first "anti-PSD" alliance in Giurgiu County for the local elections, arguing that Social-Democrat Niculae Badalau must be sanctioned for his "mind-boggling statement" about the Romanians who live abroad.

"Last week we heard a new mind-boggling statement whereby an influential Social Democratic leader simply sneers at millions of Romanians who work in the European Union. We have only one solution to sanction Badalau, and I came out publicly and I will also discuss directly this week with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and with USR and PLUS leaders Dan Barna and Dacian Ciolos, for us to try to create a first anti-PSD electoral alliance in Giurgiu County, to run on joint lists for the County Council, the Giurgiu mayoralty, to run on joint lists for all the mayor's office positions where the PSD must be removed from the local public administration. There is no time to reward the Romanian citizens who work honestly in the EU other than by to showing political maturity and sanctioning Badalau, by humiliating him on his own turf. I think we should leave all pride and all political calculations aside and act with great wisdom where the PSD must be removed and put to shame in the local elections," Tomac told Parliament.He also brought to mind the decision taken on Friday by the PMP National College meeting, to support early elections, provided that the laws on downsizing Parliament to 300 lawmakers and two-round mayoral elections are adopted.President of the PSD Giurgiu branch, Niculae Badalau, suggested during a press conference on Friday that only some 700,000 Romanians legally reside abroad, while the rest of the disapora is made of sex workers.