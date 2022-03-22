 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PNL leadership approves PNL-ALDE merger

Facebook
PNL

National leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Citu announced on Tuesday that the PNL Executive Bureau (BEx) approved a merger with the Alliance of Romania's Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Agerpres reports.

"The merger protocol with ALDE was approved by a unanimous vote," Citu said after the BEx meeting.

On January 11, the PNL leadership decided to start merger negotiations with ALDE.

The merger negotiating team was led by Dan Vilceanu and consisted of Rares Bogdan, Iulian Dumitrescu, Toma Petcu, Hubert Thuma and Gheorghe Falca.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.