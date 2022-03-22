PNL leadership approves PNL-ALDE merger

National leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Citu announced on Tuesday that the PNL Executive Bureau (BEx) approved a merger with the Alliance of Romania's Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Agerpres reports.

"The merger protocol with ALDE was approved by a unanimous vote," Citu said after the BEx meeting.On January 11, the PNL leadership decided to start merger negotiations with ALDE.The merger negotiating team was led by Dan Vilceanu and consisted of Rares Bogdan, Iulian Dumitrescu, Toma Petcu, Hubert Thuma and Gheorghe Falca.