PNL's Orban: I'm certain new gov't will designate honest, professional European Commissioner candidate

PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Ludovic Orban on Thursday stated after the adoption by Parliament of the censure motion that the new Government will be able to designate a "honest and professional" candidate for the office of European Commissioner representing Romania.

"I am certain that the new Government will know to designate a honest, professional candidate who will enjoy the appreciation and respect of the European institutions and partners and who will guarantee a successful mandate in the office that he/she will get in the future European Commission," stated Orban.