PNL's Orban on Liberals meeting with Iohannis: I cannot tell you everything the president said

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban didn't want to get into details regarding the meeting on Friday evening in Sibiu, between the Liberals and President Klaus Iohannis.

"Come on, let's not get into details, I cannot tell you everything that the president said," Orban stated, when asked if the president also criticised the Liberals or addressed them reproaches.Ludovic Orban stated that the Liberals enjoyed very much the meeting with Klaus Iohannis, which lasted three hours.President Klaus Iohannis stated at the end of the meeting with the Liberals that "the mood is very good.""We talked about how 2019 will be, the Presidency of the Council of the EU, the Summit in Sibiu, we talked about many things and I was glad that now, I finally met again several people whom I worked together with in Sibiu. Overall, the mood is very good and I think we will all put our shoulders to come out on top in 2019," Iohannis stated.Klaus Iohannis wasn't disturbed by the fact that some journalists obtained information from the PNL meeting and said that he addressed "some thoughts, positive ideas" to the Liberals."I see you are very well informed. I'm glad. I addressed them some thoughts, some positive ideas. I believe that the PNL is a party undergoing consolidation and, we will definitely see how consolidated and how well they will present in the upcoming elections, 2019-2020," Iohannis stated.President Klaus Iohannis attended on Friday an informal meeting of the Executive Bureau members of the PNL and afterwards he gave statements, accompanied by chairman of the PNL Ludovic Orban, first vice-chairman of the PNL and leader of the local branch Raluca Turcan. Vasile Blaga also attended the meeting in Sibiu.