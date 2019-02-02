PNL's Orban: We are waiting for UDMR to return to a strategy adequate to EPP political family

Leader of the PNL (National Liberal Party), Ludovic Orban, on Saturday stated in Cluj that he waited for the UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania), as member of the European People's Party (EPP), to return to a strategy that is adequate to the political family it belongs to.

While attending on Saturday in Cluj the North-West regional meeting of the PNL, Ludovic Orban was asked if he was going to participate in the UDMR Congress to take place in Cluj this month.

"What you could see with your own eyes was that, until today, UDMR voted in favour of very many projects initiated by the government and voted against almost all the motions - simple motions, motions of censure - and other amendments backed by the PNL. We are waiting for the UDMR, as member of the EPP, to return to a political strategy that would be more adequate to the political family it belongs to and to no longer support a government that brings a huge damage to Romania," Orban said.

The PNL leader specified hat "he got no invitation yet" to participate in the UDMR Congress, so that he couldn't say if he was going or not.

As a tradition, all the leaders of the parliamentary parties are invited to the UDMR Congress.

Ludovic Orban participated on Saturday in Cluj-Napoca in the North-West regional meeting of the party, which is the meeting of the representatives of the Liberal branches in Cluj, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Maramures, Satu Mare and Salaj.

At the end of the meeting they adopted the Resolution of the PNL organisations in the North-West Cluj-Napoca region. According to this document, the PNL organisations in the North-Western region asked the PSD-ALDE (Social Democratic Party - Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) government to make it a priority and earmark funds from the budget for building a Regional Emergency Hospital in Cluj, finalize the construction works at the Transylvania Motorway, and to develop a high speed rail connection in the North-Western region. The 10-item list also included projects related to the development of infrastructure.