PNL submits list of MEP candidates; Chairman Orban says PNL surpassed PSD in collecting signatures

The National Liberal Party (PNL) submitted on Wednesday to the Central Electoral Bureau the lists of signatures, as well as the list of candidates in the elections to the European Parliament in May.

PNL Chairman Ludovic Orban said on this occasion that the PNL "surpassed" the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in collecting signatures.

"I call on the Romanians through the vote that they will express to release Romania from the tentacles of the octopus lead by criminals, thieves and clueless people who mocked Romania in the last two and a half years. The PNL is a party dedicated to representing the Romanians' interests at European level. The more PNL will be stronger and better represented at the level of the European Parliament, the stronger and better represented Romania will be, and Romania's capacity to influence decisions at European level will increase," Orban stated.