PNL to initiate steps to have new head of Liberal branch in Prahova (PNL's Ciuca)

The National Liberal Party (PNL) will take steps to have a new head of the Prahova Liberal branch, said the PNL leader, Nicolae Ciuca.

He made the statement on private broadcaster Prima TV, when asked if Iulian Dumitrescu - who resigned as president of the Prahova PNL following the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) investigation into his case - will still run for the Prahova County Council.

"As things stand now, at the party level we are going to carry out the analysis to have a branch president. During this week, at the National Political Bureau, we made the decision that branch presidents should run for one of the local offices, whether we are talking about the president of the County Council or the Mayoralty of the county town. And then, necessarily, we will take steps to have a new head of the branch," said Nicolae Ciuca.

The PNL leader announced on Friday that the head of the Prahova County Council, Iulian Dumitrescu, has resigned from all PNL positions in order to avoid damage to the party's image.Prahova County Council president Iulian Dumitrescu announced on Thursday evening that he was resigning from all his positions in the PNL following the DNA investigation.He held the positions of PNL first vice-president and president of PNL Prahova.