PNL's Ciuca: I welcome EC President Ursula von der Leyen's announcement on running for a new mandate

Senate President Nicolae Ciuca said on Monday that the current European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, has shown that she can manage complicated crises and find the best solutions for all EU member states, saying that he welcomes her announcement to run for a new mandate and wishes her success.

"I welcome the announcement by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on running for a new mandate on behalf of the EPP and wish her every success. In all these years, the current President has shown that she can manage complicated crises and find the best solutions for all EU member states. From the adoption of the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism - which gives our country a historic chance to modernise - to the reduction of the EU's energy dependence on the Russian Federation to the concrete steps taken towards the accession of Moldova and Ukraine," Ciuca wrote on Facebook, agerpres reports.

According to Ciuca, the vote to support her candidacy will be cast in Bucharest, during the EPP Congress."The timing is all the more significant as the vote to support her candidacy will be cast in Bucharest, during the EPP Congress, hosted by PNL [the National Liberal Party] on 6-7 March. An event that will bring to our country delegates from over 40 countries, including heads of state and governments and that will be an important opportunity for Romania to strengthen ties with the most important European leaders," Ciuca wrote.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Monday that she will run for another term in this post, a candidacy confirmed by her German political party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), according to AFP, Reuters and EFE.