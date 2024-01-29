Subscription modal logo Premium

PNL's Ciuca on possibility to combine elections: Party and coalition to discuss decision

Facebook/ PNL
Nicolae Ciuca

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca declared on Monday that the possibility of combining elections will be discussed within the party and in the coalition, and a decision will be taken so as to "best serve the citizens of Romania and democracy."

"First of all, it's a decision that will be discussed within the party and the coalition. We will never make other than responsible, not ill-considered decisions, and the decision will be such as to best serve the citizens of Romania and democracy," Ciuca said at the PNL headquarters, when asked if there is a need to combine elections this year, agerpres reports.


He specified that the coalition meeting will discuss the legislative initiatives for the new parliamentary session and government issues, adding that "the other topics that are not so pressing" will be looked into "if time allows."

Asked about the possibility of holding local and EP elections at the same time, Ciuca replied: "Everything we will decide will be fully committed to and public. There is no decision made at this moment."

