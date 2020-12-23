 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PNL's Orban: There is no other possible formula of government but Citu gov't

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
negocieri coalitie orban

The PNL (National Liberal Party) chairman Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday, after the investiture vote given in Parliament to the Cabinet led by Florin Citu, that "there is no other possible formula of government" than the current one.

"Today's vote is a vote from which we understand that we have a great responsibility for Romania. There is no other possible formula of government. The other two formations represented in Parliament cannot, do not have the capacity to generate a government and cannot be our partners, because they are totally and utterly tributary to some of the mindset of the past and tributary to certain habits that have done harm to Romanian society," said the Liberal leader at the Palace of Parliament.

The members of the Legislature voted on Wednesday to sworn in the Citu Government, supported by the coalition of PNL - USR PLUS - UDMR, 260 votes "for" and 186 "against" being cast.

The new Government is to take the oath of allegiance at 8 p.m. at the Cotroceni presidential Palace.

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.