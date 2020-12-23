PNL's Orban: There is no other possible formula of government but Citu gov't

The PNL (National Liberal Party) chairman Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday, after the investiture vote given in Parliament to the Cabinet led by Florin Citu, that "there is no other possible formula of government" than the current one.

"Today's vote is a vote from which we understand that we have a great responsibility for Romania. There is no other possible formula of government. The other two formations represented in Parliament cannot, do not have the capacity to generate a government and cannot be our partners, because they are totally and utterly tributary to some of the mindset of the past and tributary to certain habits that have done harm to Romanian society," said the Liberal leader at the Palace of Parliament.

The members of the Legislature voted on Wednesday to sworn in the Citu Government, supported by the coalition of PNL - USR PLUS - UDMR, 260 votes "for" and 186 "against" being cast.The new Government is to take the oath of allegiance at 8 p.m. at the Cotroceni presidential Palace.

AGERPRES