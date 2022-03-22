Polish President says Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia need EU candidate status

Poland's President Andrzej Duda spoke in Bucharest on Tuesday of supporting the European aspirations of the Republic of Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine, adding that obtaining the candidate country status is a very necessary aid, especially for Ukraine, Agerpres reports.

Duda held a joint press statement with his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace in Bucharest."We'll underscore together with Mr President [Iohannis] the European perspective, both of Ukraine, as well as the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, the countries that need this European perspective, as well as those that need to be in the European Union in the near future, in the weeks to come. We shall have to obtain the EU candidate country status. This aid will be very helpful, especially for Ukraine," the Polish President said, according to the official translation.