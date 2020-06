Polling stations for Russian citizens to open on July 1 at Russian Embassy in Bucharest, Consulate in Constanta

Polling stations will open at the Russian Embassy in Bucharest and the Consulate General in Constanta on July 1 for the Russian nationals wanting to take part in a general vote on approving amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation.

Information regarding the address of the polling stations and their open hours can be found on https://romania.mid.ru/ and https://www.facebook.com/AmbasadaRusa/posts/2382263101876714.