Preschoolers, pupils in Bucharest can physically attend classes in schools as of Wednesday

Preschoolers and pupils can physically participate, starting with Wednesday, in educational activities in learning facilities in Bucharest, Bucharest Committee for Emergency Situations (CMBSU) decided on Tuesday.

"Starting with May 19, at the level of the education units in the Bucharest municipality, educational activities can take place with the daily participation of all preschoolers and students in the learning facility, by respecting and applying all protection norms, according to the order of the Minister of Education and Minister of Health nr. 3235/93/2021 for approving organizing measures of activities within the units / learning institutions, in safe epidemiological conditions for preventing the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, with the amendments and completions added later," the CMBSU decision states.