President Iohannis about future European Commissioner: We need someone honest; maybe a lady

The future European Commissioner must be someone honest, who has the necessary skills for this position, President Klaus Iohannis, who participated in the European Council meeting in Brussels, said on Friday.

He also said that, when he discussed the matter with the European Commission President-Elect Ursula von der Leyen, she told him she would prefer a lady for the job."It is clear that we need someone honest, who has the necessary skills for the office of European Commissioners, someone who will also represent Romania in the Commission in a positive way. We have competent people, professionals, let's select someone and send the proposal to Brussels. When I discussed this matter with Mrs elected President von der Leyen again yesterday, she reiterated she wanted very much Romania to designate a lady for the office of European Commission for Transportation. We didn't mention any names," said the head of the state. AGERPRES