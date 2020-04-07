President Iohannis: After we overcome this crisis, we need to rethink Romanian healthcare system

President Klaus Iohannis has participated on Tuesday in the signing ceremony of the Biennial Collaborative Agreement between the World Health Organisation - the Regional Office for Europe and Romania's Health Ministry, context in which he said that after the crisis created by the coronavirus will be overcome, those responsible should rethink the Romanian healthcare system.

"Today, mankind is confronted with an unprecedented situation, in front of which we are all vulnerable and which forces us to rapidly adapt our entire activity. Thus, we are marking this year the World Health Day through the signing, in an unique format, a virtual one, of a new Biennial Collaborative Agreement. Therefore, we continue our collaboration and reaffirm the solid partnership we have. This sanitary and humanitarian crisis we are going through has proven us all, not only to us, the Romanians, that we need a strengthened prevention and intervention capability in emergency situations, response plans and protocols. I invite all those responsible that, after overcoming this crisis, we capitalise on the content of the signed agreement and also rethink the Romanian healthcare system from the perspective of these needs," Iohannis said at the ceremony, which was carried out in a videoconference system.The head of state underscored that, in the current context, the authorities have the duty to pay main attention to the medical staff, including through ensuring the individual protection equipment."Dear doctors and medical personnel, we owe you gratitude and respect every day for the consistent effort put in to maintain our health, of all of us, even more so these days, when you have a critical role and you carry a huge pressure on the shoulders of your white scrubs," Iohannis said.He resumed his call for responsibility and strict compliance with the measures imposed by authorities."By respecting the rules of movement, dear Romanians, those of hygiene and social distancing we protect ourselves, the loved ones and we help the medical staff provide assistance to those in real need of care. The sacrifices we make today bring us closer to the day when our live returns to normal. Only together we can overcome this difficult period! Only united we will succeed!," the head of state also said.The President underscored that over 200 countries are affected by this pandemic and added that the authorities in Romania took the necessary measure in due time in order to prevent its spreading."We are confronted with a global medical emergency, and in order to limit the spreading, every country must adopt the necessary measures, depending on the development of the number of cases, but an efficient cooperation among states is also needed. International organisations in the health area play an essential role in making this cooperation efficient, in providing solid recommendations, in disseminating accurate information and messages, based on scientific evidence, of maximum usefulness for the citizens. In respect to the situation in Romania, our authorities took the necessary measures in due time, in order to prevent, as much as possible, the spreading of the pandemic. The restrictive measures have been gradually taken so far, depending on the stage we were in terms of the virus transmission and in agreement with the World Health Organisation recommendations and other international organisations," Iohannis also said.The head of state showed that a common action is need at both regional level, within the organisations the countries are part of, and at global level, for combating this pandemic and limit the social and economic effects."International cooperation and solidarity represent our common response to a challenge of such extent," President Iohannis said.Also attending the ceremony at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace were Health Minister Nelu Tataru, President of the Romanian Microbiology Society Alexandru Rafila and head of World Health Organisation Office for Romania Miljana Grbic.