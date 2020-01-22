President Iohannis and his wife visit Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem

AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis and his wife, Carmen Iohannis, visited the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Wednesday, where they were photographed with a group of Romanian pilgrims.

Several leaders present in Jerusalem for the Fifth World Holocaust Forum titled 'Remembering the Holocaust: Fighting Anti-Semitism,' marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and International Holocaust Remembrance Day" taking place in Jerusalem, visited the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Wednesday. Among them was the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

President Klaus Iohannis is visiting Israel as of Tuesday. On Tuesday, he met his Israeli counterpart, Reuven Rivlin, and on Wednesday morning he met with the leader of Israel's "Blue and White" Alliance, Benjamin Gantz. Also on Wednesday, the Romanian head of state will attend the official dinner offered by the President of the State of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, in honor of the heads of delegations present at the forum.

On Thursday, President Iohannis will participate in the Fifth World Holocaust Forum titled 'Remembering the Holocaust: Fighting Anti-Semitism,' marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and International Holocaust Remembrance Day.