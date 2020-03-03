President Iohannis, at MAI's activity report: In the context of coronavirus, you must strengthen control at borders

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday told the MAI (Ministry of Interior) to watch, with responsibility and calm, the control at the border checkpoints in the context of the coronavirus infection spreading.

"In the current context of the coronavirus infection spreading, I ask you to watch, responsibly and calmly, the strengthening of the control at the maritime, air and land borders. . We are facing a complicated time at global level and the citizens need your support to feel safe. Your action can prevent panic from spreading and Romanians must feel safe and protected," said the head of the state at the presentation of the MAI report for 2019.The head of the state urged the MAI employees to strengthen their efforts to improve performance."The exigencies that the citizens have when it comes to your actions are high. Which is why I urged you to strengthen your efforts to improve performance so that the society be able to trust the Ministry of Interior more and that your services be based on honesty, integrity and respect for human dignity," said Iohannis, who also congratulated the MAI employees for the results they obtained in 2019.