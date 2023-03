President Klaus Iohannis will participate on Tuesday in a meeting assessing the current status of measures adopted by the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) in the context of the security challenges generated by the war of aggression waged by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The meeting will start at 12:00hrs and doesn't have a component open to the public, according to a SRI press release, told Agerpres.

The SRI mentioned that it will return with a statement after the event.