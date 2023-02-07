President Iohannis - discussions with European leaders, in preparatory meeting for special European Council meeting

President Klaus Iohannis participated on Tuesday in the video-conference with President of the European Council Charles Michel and a group of European leaders, in the preparatory meeting for the special European Council, which takes place on Thursday and Friday in Brussels.

"This week's European Council will touch upon important issues for the EU. In today's preparatory meeting hosted by the European Council President we focused on support for Ukraine on all dimensions, strengthening the competitiveness of the EU economy, and implementing concrete measures to fight illegal migration," the head of state wrote on Tuesday on his Twitter page.

The European Council will gather in Brussels in a special summit in order to discuss Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, the economic situation in the EU and migration. AGERPRES