President Iohannis: Euro zone budget, not problem in itself unless new rift created

presidency.ro
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis affirmed on Thursday in Brussels, that a budget of the euro zone in itself is not problematic, unless it leads to the creation of a new rift. 


"We must be very careful and this is what I intend to tell my colleagues in the Council. A budget of the euro zone in itself is not problematic, if it does not lead to the creation of a new rift between the euro zone and the non-euro countries. Just as it was a proposal of the Commission that I saluted at the time, this euro zone budget also provides for funding aimed at developing some programmes in the countries that are not yet members of the euro zone but wish to become. If it contains this component, then it's fine. But if it deepens the rift. then more discussions might be needed," Iohannis stated before participating in the meeting of the European Council in Brussels. 

The head of state was asked about Romania's stance with regard to the euro zone budget and whether this decision might further deepen the divide between states.

