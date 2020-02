President Klaus Iohannis assured, after the dismissal of the Orban Government by censure motion, that "the institutions are solid" and "the governing is moving forward".

"It is not the case to think that we will now enter into a complicated situation. I am the guarantor that the Romanian institutions will continue to work for Romanians," Iohannis told on Wednesday evening a press statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

AGERPRES