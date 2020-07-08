President Iohannis: Local elections can be organized in September

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that local elections can be organized in September, but stressed the need to comply with the rules in the context of the pandemic.

"In my opinion, local elections can be organized in September," Iohannis said.

The head of state visited the Cantacuzino Institute together with the Minister of Defense, Nicolae Ciuca.

The Chamber of Deputies adopted on Wednesday, as a decision-making body, the draft law tabled by the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) regarding the setting of this year's local elections date on September 27.