President Iohannis: Maybe the school opening during campaign is not such a bad thing

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday stated that the fact that the school year will start during the electoral campaign "it's not such a bad thing," because every mayor "has the ambition to be able to solve the school problems."

"In thousands and thousands of schools in Romania the principals, the professors, the board of directors, the local authorities have worked on problems and solved them, and most children will be able to go to schools, everything is ready and things will work out. Of course, it's unfortunate that there are also exceptions, the same as in every year because we are not there where we want to be yet, and I hope we will be after implementing the "Educated Romania" programme," so there are unsolved cases, which can be solved, however, and I saw that not only the central authorities but the local authorities too got very involved in this. Maybe the fact that the school starts during the electoral campaign is not such a bad thing after all, for every mayor has the ambition to show that it can solve problems and the problems of schools, which is a good thing," Iohannis told a press conference held at the Cotroceni Palace.He added that he was positive that, in the coming days, solutions will be fund to those problems that haven't been solved yet."The central authorities too will get involved, if possible, because here it's not possible, to solve the problems of each school in every community. The problems are best solved where they appear," said Iohannis.