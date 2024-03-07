President Iohannis, meetings with European leaders, on sidelines of EPP Congress

President Klaus Iohannis had several meetings on Wednesday, with heads of government, ministers, but also party leaders from Europe, on the sidelines of the EPP Congress, which takes place in Bucharest, on March 6 and 7.

At the meeting with Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who came directly from Odessa, where several explosions took place, Klaus Iohannis told him that he was glad that he was feeling well and that he was sorry that he experienced such a scare.

"I apologize for the outfit, I didn't have time to change," Mitsotakis told the head of the Romanian state when he met him.

Iohannis said on the X platform that he discussed with the Greek prime minister about security aspects, from an allied perspective, about bilateral economic relations and about the need to improve regional connectivity and ensure the energy security of the EU, including through the Three Seas Initiative.

At the meeting with the Serbian prime minister, Ana Brnabic, president Iohannis declared that Romania will continue to advocate for the advancement of the EU enlargement process, the discussions focusing on the importance of regional cooperation and ways to deepen the bilateral dialogue.

The president of Romania also met with the president of the Christian Democratic Union in Germany, Friedrich Merz, with whom "we agreed on the need to encourage a strong pro-European force in the future European Parliament, in order to face future challenges. Romania and Germany have very close relations, based on the important role of our communities and the strong partnership within the European Union," according to a post on the page of the Presidential Administration.

At the meeting with the Latvian minister of Foreign Affairs, Krisjanis Karins, Klaus Iohannis noted that the two countries "have an excellent bilateral relationship, with developing economic exchanges and a good collaboration in European affairs", and as allies, "we share similar visions on strengthening European security and unity in the current difficult international context, it being necessary to strengthen NATO's defense and deterrence position on the Eastern Flank and to continue supporting Ukraine, as long as it will be necessary."

Finally, president Iohannis also had a conversation with the Croatian prime minister, Andrej Plenkovic, with whom he discussed the very good bilateral relations between Romania and Croatia, the ways to develop economic exchanges, as well as cooperation within the European Union and NATO. "Regarding the war in Ukraine and global challenges, we must ensure security as NATO allies and maintain EU unity," Klaus Iohannis said.