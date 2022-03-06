President Iohannis: Military aggression unleashed by Russian Federation is affecting European security

Russia's military aggression against Ukraine fundamentally and dramatically affects European security, and the international community has responded "uniformly and swiftly," President Klaus Iohannis said on Sunday.

He made a statement along with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and French Defence Minister Florence Parly at the 57th Air Base in Mihail Kogalniceanu.

"The military aggression launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine is fundamentally and dramatically affecting European, transatlantic and global security. The international community has responded uniformly and swiftly. There have been taken substantial measures to help Ukraine, which is facing an extremely brutal aggression, with many civilians dead and many others injured and, on the other hand, there have been a number of very harsh and extensive sanctions packages taken against Russia and Belarus," he said, Agerpres.ro informs.

He added that, in the context of this crisis, Romania has mobilized in an exemplary manner.

Before the statements, a moment of silence was held in memory of the eight Romanian soldiers who died on March 2, in two aircraft crashes.