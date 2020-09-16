President Iohannis on budget revision: If what PSD voted were applied, it would cost 6pct of GDP

If the vote on the budget revision were applied, this would "cost" over 6 pct of the Gross Domestic Product of Romania, President Klaus Iohannis told a press conference on Wednesday.

He stated that he was "saddened" and "surprised" by the vote.

"Today, in the joint [budget] committees, the PSD [Social Democratic Party], with the support of party switchers, has voted with amendments the draft of the budget revision and if everything they voted for were applied (...) then these things would would cost 6 pct of the GDP for the rest of this year and next year," said the head of state. In his opinion, "it's obvious this money simply does not exist."

In this sense, he spoke of "promises without any cover whatsoever."

"We notice that the PSD simply has not learned anything and does not desire to make constructive politics, but wants to detonate the public finances of Romania. Such electioneering behaviors we saw at the PSD in the time of [Liviu] Dragnea, in 2016. It's clear the PSD didn't invent anything new and is returning to the same cycle of promises without any cover whatsoever in reality, in the hope it will catch a few votes, but I don't think they will," Iohannis said.

On Wednesday, the Budget Committees of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate issued a report in favor of adoption, with amendments, of the budget revision, with 20 votes "in favour" and one "against".

The most important amendment approved by the committees was the one which rejects the article according to which the pension point is increased by 14 pct, thus leaving in force the provisions of the Public Pension System Law which provides for a 40 pct increase.

The leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) deputies, Florin Roman, announced that the "PNL will attack at the CCR [Constitutional Court of Romania] all drafts with budgetary impact, without financing source, which jeopardize Romania's economic stability."