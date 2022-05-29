President Iohannis on Day of Romanians Everywhere: Only together can we build a strong, wealthy Romania

Only together, Romanians here and there, can we build the strong and wealthy Romania that we want, and the relocation of some companies to Romania, amid the current complicated context, may represent an opportunity to encourage Romanians who want to return to the country, president Klaus Iohannis said in a message addressed on Sunday, on the Day of Romanians Everywhere.

"As every last Sunday of May, we celebrate today the Day of Romanians Everywhere, a holiday dedicated primarily to those who are abroad, but who carry in their soul the love of the native country. No matter where we are today, it is a good opportunity to reflect on everything that connects us to others and each of us to Romania. We are united by a strong identity and belonging to a nation that, throughout the ages, has endured with dignity over all the steps of history. I evoke our tough character today, because times are difficult again, not only in Europe, but throughout the world. After a devastating pandemic, near Romania's borders, a war was unleashed that seemed impossible to conceive in our time. As always, in the moments of turmoil, Romanians have tried to rise to the height of the moment, to set an example of solidarity to the whole world and to show who we really are," the president said in his message.

Klaus Iohannis emphasizes that "Romania's humanitarian effort and the unprecedented involvement of our citizens in the crisis of the Ukrainian refugees were appreciated by the whole world, which noted the generosity and hospitality of the Romanians".

"The efficiency which the state institutions and non-governmental organizations responded with to this humanitarian drama was doubled by the significant support of the Romanians abroad, who mobilized in an exemplary manner with humanitarian aid and convoys for the Ukrainians. Therefore, I thank you all for your involvement," the president said.

President Iohannis believes that the relocation of some companies to Romania, amid the current complicated context, may represent an opportunity to encourage those who want to return to the country.

"I know that, despite the tense international situation, many of you are thinking of returning to Romania, encouraged by the potential for growth that our country has. A dynamic economy continuously generates business opportunities, productive investments and better paid jobs. The relocation of some companies to Romania, amid the current complicated context, may represent an opportunity to encourage those who want to return to Romania. In this respect, the Government's actions to support, through dedicated programmes, Romanians who want to return to the country are extremely important. Only together, Romanians here and there, can we build the strong and wealthy Romania that we want. Happy birthday, dear Romanians everywhere," reads the message of President Klaus Iohannis.AGERPRES