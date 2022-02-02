President Iohannis, PM Ciuca welcome adoption of EU Taxonomy Complementary Delegated Act

President Klaus Iohannis welcomes the adoption on Wednesday by the European Commission of the EU Taxonomy Complementary Delegated Act, which includes additional economic activities in the energy sector.

"I welcome the European Commission's Taxonomy Complementary Climate Delegated Act, which takes into account the proposal we have consistently promoted to take into consideration both natural gas and nuclear energy. This approach meets the specificities of all Member States, ensures a predictable energy environment and contributes to achieving our climate goals," the head of state wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, Agerpres.ro informs.

In his turn, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca states that the Government will support the decision of the European Commission on the inclusion of gas and nuclear energy in the European Union's climate taxonomy in the belief that this transition period is for the benefit of Romanian and European citizens, a press release of the executive shows.

"The inclusion of gas and nuclear energy in the scope of this Act confirms the role of gas as a transition fuel to a decarbonised economy, namely that of nuclear energy in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The energy crisis we are going through and the concerns for fighting climate change requires us to act decisively and realistically in the face of the need to protect our economies and our citizens. Every step we take together to improve our response to the effects of global warming deserves to be supported and scaled in our plans for the future, in order to leave a cleaner and healthier environment for future generations," Nicolae Ciuca stated, as cited in the release.