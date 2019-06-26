President Iohannis, political leaders of Moldova hold phone calls, Moldovan PM Sandu in Bucharest on July 2

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday had phone calls with the Prime Minister of the Government of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu, with the Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Nastase and with his Moldovan counterpart Igor Dodon, the Presidential Administration informs.

According to the source, these phone calls took place in the political context of the Republic of Moldova following the installing of the new Government and in the circumstances in which at the initiative of president Klaus Iohannis, via the conclusions of the European Council of 20 - 21 June, the European leaders hailed the peaceful power transfer in Chisinau and agreed the consolidation of the support by the European Union for the Republic of Moldova based on certain concrete steps.

During his phone calls with Prime Minister Maia Sandu and Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Nastase, president Klaus Iohannis recalled Romania's and his support, under the terms of the clear and concrete commitment of the new Gov't for the European path of the Republic of Moldova, for the advancement of the Strategic Partnership for the Rep. of Moldova's European integration, as well as for the furthering of the cooperation projects, in particular of the strategic interconnection ones, unfolded by Romania in the Republic of Moldova, as important components of the Strategic Partnership.

"The President of Romania emphasised that our country will advocate the real democratic changes, the implementation of the rule of law, of the commitments assumed through the Association Agreement with the EU, as well as of the necessary reforms to approaching the Republic of Moldova to the European Union. Likewise, president Klaus Iohannis voiced openness that Romania, based on the concrete demands of the Republic of Moldova, grants a dedicated assistance for the strengthening of the priority fields' institutions for the Rep. of Moldova," the release by the Presidential Administration reads.

Premier Maia Sandu thanked president Iohannis for the constant support Romania gives to the Moldovan citizens and for the support offer to strengthen the Moldovan institutions, following that in cooperation with the Romanian side to identify the fields where the priority assistance is needed.

The Moldovan Prime Minister voiced the commitment of the gov't she is heading to furthering her country's European path, to implementing the Association Agreement as well as to the Strategic Partnership with Romania.

The Presidential Administration specifies that the two high officials agreed upon continuing and deepening the bilateral dialogue on the occasion of the visit the Moldovan Premier Maia Sandu is going to pay to Bucharest on July 2. Moreover, a visit to Bucharest of the Deputy First Prime Minister Andrei Nastase at the beginning of July was agreed upon.

President Iohannis wished good luck to the two high dignitaries in accomplishing their highly responsible tenures for the future of the Rep. of Moldova's citizens.

In a phone call with president Igor Dodon, Klaus Iohannis underlined the importance of keeping the European path of the Republic of Moldova, of the implementation of the Association Agreement and of the Free Trade Deep and Comprehensive Agreement and of the necessary reforms for approaching the EU, for keeping the Rep. of Moldova's position as regards the Transdniester file's regulation, with the observance of the territorial integrity within the internationally recognised borders and without harming its pro-European vector, as well as of the strengthening of the language, culture and history community that stays at the ground of the special relationship between Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

President Igor Dodon voiced his gratitude for Romania's support in various fields of direct interest for the development of the Republic of Moldova and reminded his stance, expressed on 14 June regarding his wish to back and continue the bilateral Strategic Partnership with Romania, a country that is also the main commercial partner of Moldova, along his country's European path and the enforcement of the Association Agreement with the European Union.