President Iohannis, Premier Ciuca to attend extraordinary NATO summit, in Brussels

President Klaus Iohannis and Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca will take part on Thursday in the extraordinary summit of heads of state and government from NATO member states, organized at the Alliance's Headquarters in Brussels, the Presidential Administration informes.

The summit is called in the context of the "illegal" military aggression made by the Russian Federation against Ukraine and the significant increase of risks and threats towards regional, European and transatlantic security, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

During the meeting, the allied leaders will analyze the impact of the current crisis towards the security situation on NATO's Eastern Flank, including in the Black Sea, as well as for the entire Euro-Atlantic space.

According to the source, president Klaus Iohannis will highlight that the response of the Euro-Atlantic community towards Russia's military aggression against Ukraine needs to be "firm", "coordinated", "unified" and "substantial".

"The President of Romania will reiterate, especially during this grave security context, the need to constantly consolidate the allied posture of deterrence and defence on the Eastern Flank, especially in the Black Sea," the press release highlights.

The head of state will reaffirm our country's support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, for its right to make its own decisions regarding foreign policy and security, as well as the need for NATO to continue support and assistance for the neighboring country.

President Iohannis will also highlight Romania's support for cooperating with partners and the importance of granting political and practical support to them, given the current security situation.