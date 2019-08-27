 
     
President Iohannis: Relationship with Republic of Moldova - a top priority for Romania

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

The relationship with the Republic of Moldova is a top priority for Romania, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, during the traditional meeting with Romanian diplomats at the Cotroceni Palace. 

"We must continue attaching special attention to strengthening other partnerships and bilateral strategic relations. The relationship with the Republic of Moldova is a top priority for Romania and for me, personally," said the President. 

The head of the state received on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Palace Romania's heads of mission and consul generals on the occasion of the annual meeting of the Romanian diplomacy.

AGERPRES

