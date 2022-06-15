President Klaus Iohannis signs decree on deounciation of agreement for setting up International Investment Bank

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday signed the decree on the submission for adoption by Parliament of the denunciation of the agreement for the establishment of the International Investment Bank, informs the Presidential Administration.

Specifically, it concerns the denunciation of the Intergovernmental Agreement on the Establishment of the International Investment Bank and its Statute, signed in Moscow on July 10, 1970, and the Protocol amending the Agreement on the Establishment of the International Investment Bank and its Statute, signed on July 10, 1970, in Moscow, opened for signature on May 8, 2014, in Havana, and signed by Romania on July 1, 2015, in Moscow.

On May 25, the government approved draft laws on Romania's withdrawal from banks with Russian capital, namely the International Investment Bank and the International Bank for Economic Cooperation.

"Today, the Government approved two draft laws that are being debated in Parliament under an emergency regime regarding Romania's withdrawal from the two Russian-funded banks, BII and BICE. Basically, we observe the commitment we made to start the process of withdrawal from these two banks and we are coordinating with the other states member of these two financial institutions. Specifically, we are coordinating with Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Bulgaria in what concerns the International Bank for Economic Cooperation, and we are coordinating with the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Bulgaria, in what concerns the International Investment Bank," the Minister of Finance, Adrian Caciu, told a press conference at the Victoria Palace.

