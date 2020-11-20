President Iohannis: There are clear signals that economy returns to path of recovery

President Klaus Iohannis sent, on Friday, a message during the event organized by the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on the occasion of the anniversary of 25 years of stock exchange activity, stating that there are "clear" signals that the economy is returning to the path of recovery, according to AGREPRES.

"At the beginning of the year, the indicators for financial markets showed that Romania is benefiting from a stable investment climate. Unfortunately, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic crisis has made its presence felt in Romania as well, as everywhere in the world. There are, however, clear signals that the economy is returning to the path of recovery. The last statistical data indicate for Romania, as well as for European economies a consistent increase of the GDP in the third quarter, over the previous quarter, when the economy felt the generalized shock of the health crisis. Furthermore, the unemployment rate in our economy is maintained at a little over 5 percent, and on the financial markets investors are keeping confidence in our potential for growth," states the head of state, in the message which was presented by presidential advisor Cosmin Marinescu.

He showed that Romania will benefit, in the coming years, from European funds totaling 80 billion euro, deeming that it is "a real opportunity to consolidate the economic growth potential."

"Our economy will start to integrate the benefits of a new development model, based on investments, innovation and competitiveness. Romania will have infrastructure, will invest considerably in digitization and the green transition, will facilitate the creation of entrepreneurial ecosystems and will become more attractive as a business destination. In this sense, some aspects would deserve to be found more eloquently in plans and actions, regardless if they belong to the authorities or the business environment. An essential direction is is healthy economic education, the most efficient shield against financial populism, and another, the Romanian capital market, as a real source to finance investments. For example, the option for investments in the green transition and digital transformation, as we propose through the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience, offers new opportunities also for the autochthonous capital market. At the same time, it's essential for Romania to diversify coherently its financial architecture, in order to not remain stuck in the paradigm in which only the state 'gives money' for development," the head of state mentioned.

President Iohannis congratulated the Bucharest Stock Exchange for its entire activity and the performance obtained.