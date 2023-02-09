President Iohannis to reiterate Romania's support for Ukraine at Feb 9 EU summit in Brussels

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday that at the special European Council meeting that starts today he will reiterate Romania's support for Ukraine, adding that the plenary meeting will be followed by restricted format meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I will reiterate Romania's support for Ukraine. I will also mention the support we have provided so far, right from the first day of the war, and that our backing for Ukraine will continue," said the Romanian head of state before the summit of the EU leaders where President Zelensky will also be present.

President Iohannis mentioned that he will be in the first group that will meet with President Zelensky, together with other heads of state and government. AGERPRES