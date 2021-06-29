 
     
President Iohannis: We must see CCR reasoning in Ombudswoman's removal case; I think procedures need to be refined

Inquam Photos / George Calin
klaus iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said he was looking forward to see the reasoning of the Constitutional Court in the case of the removal of the Ombudswoman, and underscored in the context that the procedures would probably have to be "refined."

"Given that the Court's decision is very recent, I could not tell you on what grounds it was taken. We need to see the reasoning first, but anyway, I am not used to commenting on the CCR decisions, the procedure will probably have to be refined," the head of state said.

Romania's Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday that Renate Weber's removal from the position of Ombudswoman was unconstitutional, and that she would resume her position as soon as the decision is published with the Official JournaL, Agerpres informs.

stiripesurse.ro
