President Iohannis: We will take care all necessities for Suceava, surrounding communes get there

President Klaus Iohannis emphasized on Wednesday that the quarantine measures in northeastern Suceava were necessary and sent a message of encouragement to the people of Suceava.

"A good thought and encouragement to the people of Suceava. The quarantine measure for the city of Suceava and the communes surrounding the city of Suceava was necessary. This measure was taken in due time, it was necessary, the decision of the authorities is the right one, but, dear people of Suceava, you are not alone, we are all thinking of you. We will take care so that all that is necessary for the city of Suceava and the surrounding communes gets there," said the president in a press statement at the Cotroceni Palace.

President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting to evaluate and present measures regarding the management of the COVID-19 epidemic with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Minister of Internal Affairs Marcel Vela, Healthcare Minister Nelu Tataru, Labor and Social Protection Minister Violeta Alexandru and the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, State Secretary with the Ministry of Internal Affairs Raed Arafat. During the meeting, the president wore a protective mask. The Prime Minister, the ministers, the head of the DSU and presidential adviser Diana Paun wore both face masks as well as gloves.