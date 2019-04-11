President Klaus Iohannis receives PNL representatives to consultations on justice

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday received, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the representatives of the National Liberal Party (PNL), led by Ludovic Orban, who came for consultations on the justice topic.

The delegation also included MPs Florin Citu, Raluca Turcan, Dan Vilceanu and Ioan Cupsa.

PNL is the first political party to participate in the consultations with the head of the state. At 4.00 pm, Iohannis will receive the USR (Save Romania Union) representatives, at 4.45 pm the PMP (People's Movement Party) representatives, at 5.30 pm the representative of the UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania) and at 6.15 pm the representatives of the national minorities group.

The head of the state last Friday sent a letter to the leaders of the political parties represented in Parliament, by which he invited them to the Cotroceni Palace, this Thursday and Friday, for consultations on justice matters.

The letter specified that the delegations must have maximum five members.

The PNL delegation's mission is to fully support the national referendum, the head of the Liberals, Ludovic Orban, said in a statement on Monday.

In March, President Iohannis announced a referendum will be held on the justice topic, and on April 1 he asked Parliament for a new consultation on the expansion of the scope of the public consultation of May 26.

"We are aware that the initial consultation we had, when we consulted the Parliament, only had to do with a part of the problems created by the PSD (Social Democratic Party, part of the ruling coalition). So that I decided to consult Parliament again on the expansion of the scope of the referendum. I will ask the Romanian Parliament for a new consultation on the expansion of the scope of the referendum, in order to make it stronger and more efficient. The May 26 referendum. I warn the Romanian Government not to issue emergency ordinances in these fields: justice, policies in the criminal field, before the people gives us its opinion, that is until we find out the sovereign will of the people," the head of state said at the Cotroceni Palace.

On March 26, President Iohannis held consultations with the representatives of the civil society on the referendum issue and on March 27 he met with the representatives of the judges and professional associations of magistrates discussing the current situation of the judiciary system.