President Klaus Iohannis is attending the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) meeting on Tuesday.

According to his agenda, the head of state will attend the CSM meeting starting at 11:00.The CSM plenum is convening to elect its new leadership - the president and the vice-president. On the agenda of the CSM meeting is the presentation of the institution's activity report for 2019, in the mandate of judge Lia Savonea - president and of prosecutor Nicolae Andrei Solomon - vice-president.