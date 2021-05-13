 
     
President Klaus Iohannis - working meeting with PM, ministers, DSU head

President Klaus Iohannis will have on Thursday, at the Cotroceni Palace, a working meeting with Prime Minister Florin Citu, several members of the Government, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat, and the director of the National Center for Communicable Diseases Monitoring and Control within the National Institute of Public Health, Adriana Pistol, agerpres reports.

The Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, the Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, and the Health Minister, Ioana Mihaila, will also participate in the meeting at 16.00, according to the Presidential Administration.

The meeting focuses on measures to ease the restrictions imposed in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

