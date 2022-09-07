President of Hungary: We want to achieve energy sovereignty, and we count on Romania in this sense

The President of Hungary, Katalin Novak, declared on Wednesday that her country wants to obtain energy sovereignty in the coming years and independence from Russian resources, an aspect in which it also counts on Romania's support.

The clarifications were made during a press conference held together alongside President Klaus Iohannis, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

We also talked about the energy field, about energy dependence, about reducing this dependence. Hungary is even more dependent and vulnerable, in this sense. We are not a maritime country, we do not have a seaport, so we are even more dependent on Russian energy sources than Romania. We want to decrease this energy dependence in the coming years and we want to achieve energy sovereignty. We are working in this field and we enjoy any initiative and we support any initiative that increases the potential of energy diversification and that brings us closer to independence from Russian resources. We count on Romania in this sense as well, because the energy sources coming from or through Romania can help Hungary. We have to ensure heating when the cold arrives. Hungarian citizens also have to get through this winter, so we can support the decisions that do not make the people of Hungary vulnerable and do not affect their daily life in a highly negative way, said Katalin Novak.

She mentioned that in the discussions with President Iohannis, the topic of the war in Ukraine was also addressed, adding that both Hungary and Romania are affected, as countries neighboring this war zone.

Katalin Novak also stated that so far, more than 9 million refugees have arrived in Hungary and that they enjoy the support of the population.

There is a solidarity in Hungary that has never been seen before. A humanitarian action of this magnitude has not yet taken place in the history of Hungary. In Romania too, people are coming to the aid of refugees. For both countries, this means a significant challenge. Thank you for any help possible and we are happy for the words of gratitude we received in this regard. We have a shared interest, she said.

AGERPRES