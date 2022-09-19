Prime Minister at meeting with former political detainees reiterates support for museums of communism victims

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a meeting on Monday, at the Victoria Palace, with the representatives of the Association of Former Political Detainees and Victims of the Dictatorship in Romania (AFDPR), in which context he reiterated his support for the creation of museums dedicated to the memory of the victims of communism, an objective assumed in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

According to a Government release, during the meeting a series of problems faced by former political prisoners were discussed, with the representatives of the AFDPR signaling the fact that, in the last two years, there have been setbacks regarding the consultation of the association in drawing up normative acts regarding the fighters in the anti-communist resistance and requested support for building the Museum of the anti-communist fight in Jilava, told Agerpres.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca reiterated his support for the creation of museums dedicated to the memory of the victims of communism, an objective assumed in the PNRR, assuring the AFDPR representatives that they will receive support in overcoming the problems presented.

In the same context, the head of the Executive expressed his gratitude for the immense sacrifice they made, facing the atrocities and abuses of the communist regime.

"Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca emphasized that our duty, of today's generations, but also of future generations, is to keep their memory alive and to pay tribute to their courage, determination and the sufferings they went through in the name of freedom and democracy," the press release states.

The meeting was also attended by Mihnea Drumea, State Counselor within the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Irina Leulescu, Secretary of State at the State Secretariat for the Recognition of the Merits of Fighters against the Communist Regime established in Romania in the period 1945-1989 and Florin-Daniel Sandru, the executive president of the Institute for Investigating the Crimes of Communism and the Memory of the Romanian Exile.