Prime Minister Citu after june 1, we can talk about easing restrictions; restaurants should no longer depend on caseload

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday that after June 1, some COVID-19 relaxation measures could be discussed, pointing to the fact that restaurants could be opened at a capacity of 30-40% regardless of the cumulative two-week caseload rate.

"I think we can talk after June 1 about some relaxation measures. [Wearing] a mask in public - I don't think it's time [to get rid of that]. We can talk about events where people are vaccinated, we can talk about restaurants that, for example, no longer depend on the caseload rate if the entire staff of the restaurant is vaccinated. Whether we are in a town or a city where we have a higher vaccination rate - we can think of measures to tell us that restaurants no longer depend on the two-week caseload rate and they remains open at 30% -40% capacity. (...) Now we can talk about tourism in the country if we get vaccinated," Citu told TVR 1 public broadcaster.

He said the goal is for five million people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as of June 1."Yesterday we exceeded three million. There are three million vaccinated people. It is important, because that means 20% of vaccinated people. We have a goal to have five million vaccinated people as of June 1, over 30% of the people who should get vaccinated. It is important, because we have looked at the countries that have so far had a higher degree of vaccination, faster than us, and they have begun to introduce measures or take out the measures they had in place to get closer to reality. This target of five million is very important. (...) It is very realistic," said the prime minister.Citu mentioned that at his meeting with representatives of the local administrations he proposed that every weekend a vaccination marathon take place, following the example of the western city of Timisoara."In companies we will set up vaccination centres where the companies want them and where both the working people, the employees and the members of their families will be vaccinated," said the prime minister, adding that there will also be mobile vaccination centres.He insisted that vaccination is the only solution to return to normal."There is no other solution. We cannot find another solution; we have no other solution at the moment than to get vaccinated. This vaccination campaign is not a whim; it is not a goal of this government. It is a campaign for life. Just look at what we went through last year, look at the number of people who have died. (...) It is a campaign to return to normal and to live a normal life."