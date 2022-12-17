Prime Minister Ciuca, Georgian counterpart discuss Romanian-Georgian Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca discussed, on Saturday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, with the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili, about the Romanian-Georgian Strategic Partnership and the possibilities to develop bilateral economic relations, in a European context.

The Georgian Prime Minister is visiting Romania, on the occasion of the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary and Romania on the Strategic Partnership in the field of green energy development and transport.

According to a Government press release sent to AGERPRES, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca emphasized the need to develop transport and energy corridors between the Caucasus and the European Union, capitalizing on the opportunity of Georgia's anchoring in projects supported by the European Union, such as the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Romania-Hungary submarine energy cable, the submarine data cable that will connect Georgia with Romania and the East-West Black Sea - Caspian Sea transport corridor.

The Romanian Prime Minister mentioned the importance of completing the feasibility study for LNG terminals in Georgian and Romanian ports within ten months.

In his turn, the Georgian Prime Minister thanked the Romanian side for the support offered for its European and Euro-Atlantic integration aspirations.

Irakli Garibashvili presented Georgia's political, economic and security situation, sharing the Romanian Prime Minister's vision regarding the evolution of Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine.

The two prime ministers made an assessment of the regional vulnerabilities created by the Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Both sides showed their support for maintaining the stability of the pro-European Government in the Republic of Moldova, the press release states.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca mentioned Romania's efforts to support the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.

The Georgian Prime Minister extended an invitation to his Romanian counterpart to pay a visit to Tbilisi for the launch of the Action Plan of the Strategic Partnership between the two states and the strategic dialogue between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs, the cited source also shows.