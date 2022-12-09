Prince Radu to host royal evening dedicated to the Cantemir Award - at the Elisabeta Palace

Prince Radu will host on Friday, as of 18:00hrs, at the Elisabeta Palace, an evening dedicated to the 5th Royal Colloquium, held in Bucharest, and the awarding of the 8th and 9th Cantemir Awards, told Agerpres.

The 8th Cantemir Award, an annual distinction offered within the Royal Colloquia, was awarded in 2021 to Professor Virgil Nemoianu, member of the Romanian Academy, the 9th Cantemir Award is bestowed, in 2022, to Professor Sorin Alexandrescu, member of the Romanian Academy, the Royal house informs.

The Cantemir Awards and the Royal Colloquia are under the aegis of the High Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Radu of Romania.

The awards, which honor the memory and spirit of the enlightened principles Dimitrie Cantemir and Antioh Cantemir, were granted in 2010-2012 at the University of Oxford for books on the theme of the annual conferences which the Cantemir Project debuted with there. Since 2017, it has been awarded in Sinaia and Bucharest for the entire work of each laureate.

Since 2010, the Cantemir Awards have been bestowed to prestigious names in science and culture: Stefan Lemny, Alison Bashford, Martin Dodge, Chris Perkins, Moshe Idel, Gregory Claeys, Jorn Rusen, Alexandru Zub, Virgil Nemoianu, Sorin Alexandrescu.

The Royal Colloquiums represent a continuation of the annual scientific events supported by the Cantemir Institute at the University of Oxford in 2010 ("Intercultural Humanism" Conference), 2011 ("Crafting Humans: From Genesis to Eugenics and Beyond" Conference) and 2012 ("Mapping Humans" Conference . From Body to Cosmos").

The Cantemir Institute operated for three years at the University of Oxford, under the aegis of the High Patronage of Prince Radu.

In Romania, the first Royal Colloquium took place in Sinaia on 23-25 June 2017 and had the theme called "Utopia and Revolution", and between 27-29 October 2017, at the "Mihail Kogalniceanu" Memorial Museum in Iasi, the second Royal Colloquium took place, with the theme titled "Romania and the Republic of Moldova: dissolution, war, dictatorships."

On 22-24 June 2018, the 3rd Royal Colloquium took place at the Moorish Hall of the Peles Castle, with the theme titled "1968: Counterculture, ideology, utopia," a royal colloquium with the theme of Romania: from dystopia to posthistory taking place in Iasi, and in November 2018, with another group of guests, from the Romanian scientific and academic world.

Moreover, on 23 and 24 June 2019, the 4th Royal Colloquium took place at the Filipescu-Cesianu House in Bucharest, with the theme titled: "1989-2019. From dystopia to posthistory."