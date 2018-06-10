Prosecution Section of magistrates' council asks Judicial Inspection to verify Dragnea's statements

The Prosecution Section of the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM) is asking the Judicial Inspection to check whether or not recent statements by national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule, Liviu Dragnea to a private broadcaster has a potential impact on judicial independence.

"Following the public statements on June 10, 2018 by Mr Nicolae Liviu Dragnea, speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, under Article 30 (1) of Law 317/2004 republished, the Prosecution Section made an ex officio notification and, consequently, asked the Judiciary Inspection - the Directorate for Inspection of Prosecutors to check the statement for potentially affecting judicial independence," the Prosecution Section reported on Monday.Dragnea on Sunday explained to a private broadcaster the main reasons why the Social Democrats organised a rally."We did the rally for several reasons. The first reason and the strongest reason is to strongly protest against this horrible system managed by a handful of political police officers, a larger hand operating under the patronage of [President] Klaus Iohannis, who is one of the main beneficiaries of this system, through the tools at the disposal of the heads of the prosecution services, intelligence officers - like Pahontu one of the leading leaders of the shady state, and all the others, all the 'protocols' that you have revealed that are continuing to be revealed," said Dragnea.