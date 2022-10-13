Prosecutor General signs Romania's accession to European team that will investigate war crimes in Ukraine

Prosecutor General Gabriela Scutea signed, on Thursday, at the Eurojust headquarters in The Hague, an amendment through which Romania, through the General Prosecutor's Office - Military Prosecutor's Office Section, joins the team made up of several Eastern European states, which will investigate war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the context of Russia's military attack on Ukraine, told Agerpres.

According to a press release from the General Prosecutor's Office, the joint investigation team was established on March 25, 2022, by Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine, with the support of Eurojust, with Latvia, Estonia and Slovakia later becoming parties.

Also, the Prosecutor's Office of the International Criminal Court in The Hague participates in the joint investigation team.

The purpose of this joint investigation team is to facilitate investigations and prosecutions in cases of alleged international crimes in Ukraine, by increasing cooperation between parties and participants.

The joint investigation team represents a mechanism of international judicial cooperation in criminal matters that includes a legal agreement between the relevant authorities, formed by several states, for the purpose of carrying out the criminal investigation.

On July 11, the Military Prosecutors' Section within the General Prosecutor's Office announced that it had filed an ex officio report and opened a criminal file in which investigations are being carried out regarding the commission of crimes against humanity, in connection with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the consequences of military operations on people with Romanian citizenship from the neighboring country.