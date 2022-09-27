Prosecutor Kovesi: DNA proves what it meas to be an independent institution

The former head of DNA (National Anti-corruption Directorate), currently chief prosecutor at the European Public Prosecutor's Office, Laura Codruta Kovesi, says that DNA has proven that it's an independent institution and thanks its employees for showing courage and not giving up.

"During the 20 years, DNA has shown what it means to be an independent institution. Investigations were carried out against people who seemed untouchable and it was proven that the law is equal for everyone. You made the Romanians proud, you made them believe in the country's institutions, you made them believe in the rule of law. Through your work, you would contribute to changing mentalities, to sensitizing society about the seriousness of the corruption phenomenon," Kovesi said, on Tuesday, in a message sent on the occasion of the 20th anniversary since the establishment of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA), told Agerpres.

She thanked her former collaborators, stating that "an institution is only as strong as the people who make it work."

"I remember the years we worked together in DNA. A lot of work, difficult times, we were subjected to constant attacks because of our investigations, but we continued with professionalism and consistency. This was the best answer, they gave us made stronger. Today, I want to thank all of you for your solidarity, courage and determination, for not giving up. An institution is as strong as the people who make it work. You are generous hearts, bright minds, brave and strong. It is a privilege of the European Public Prosecutor's Office to work with you. Oh yes, I think I can make that comparison and I think you must be very proud. In my day-to-day work at the EPPO I have the same determination and the same determination, the same spirit we had when we worked together in DNA.