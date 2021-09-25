PSD, after PNL Congress results: Citu, we're waiting for you at motion!

The Social Democrat Party (PSD) conveyed to Prime Minister Florin Citu, after he was elected chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), that they await for him in Parliament for the censure motion.

"Citu, we're waiting for you at the motion!" - this is the message posted to the Facebook page of the PSD, shortly after the announcement of the results of the PNL Congress for the election of the Liberals' chair.

On Saturday, Florin Citu won the mandate of chairman of the PNL. He obtained 2,878 votes to Ludovic Orban's 1,898 votes, Agerpres informs.