PSD: Gov't referring to CCR over censure motion, a red herring to govern a few more days

The referral to the Constitutional Court on the censure motion is "just a red herring" for the government to stay a few more days at the Victoria Palace", the Social Democratic Party (PSD) wrote Thursday on its Facebook page.

"Romania needs clear and effective solutions, not people who are only thinking about stealing and destroying! After nine months of PNL (National Liberal Party, ed. n.) government, Romania is in a deep crisis: health, economic and social. They used the state of emergency to steal the Romanians' money, they abused power to put their connections and relatives in office, they broke laws after laws to bring welfare to their home companies and austerity for everyone else," the PSD claimed.The Social-Democrats reaffirm that the Government must leave."They caused chaos and disaster. They got to go! The referral to the CCR is just a red herring to spend a few more days at the Victoria Palace! The fated will happen," the PSD added.Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that the Liberals had taken the decision to trigger the legal conflict of constitutional nature between the Government and Parliament regarding the submission of the censure motion by the PSD.